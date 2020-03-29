Home

Lutton Chippewa Funeral Home Ltd
117 Blackhawk Rd
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 846-4500
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
Lutton Chippewa Funeral Home Ltd
117 Blackhawk Rd
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
private Mass St. Monica
More Obituaries for Claudette Janicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claudette R. Janicki


1957 - 2020
Claudette R. Janicki Obituary
Claudette R. Janicki

Chippewa Township

Claudette R. Janicki, 62, of Chippewa Twp., died Thursday, March 26, 2020, in her residence.

Born March 31, 1957, in Beaver Falls, she was the daughter of the late Howard R. and Catherine Louise (Young) Neidlinger. Claudette was a member of St. Monica's Roman Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Christian Mothers and Prayer Shawl ministry.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Janicki; her children, Christopher (Leigh-Ann) Janicki, Rachel (Justin) Dudash, Andrew Janicki and David (Erica) Janicki, all of Chippewa Twp.; six grandchildren, Coletta, Giselle, Jay, Alton, Graham and Archer; four sisters, Mary Catherine (Dave) Franitti of Chippewa Twp., Ann Louise (Bill) Bittner of Chippewa Twp., Bernadette (Ralph) Borkovich of South Beaver Twp., and Renee (Kurt) Korpus of Washington, Pa.; a brother, Claude (Sandy) Neidlinger of Minnesota; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family would like to thank the Vitas Hospice Care and Keith Brown for all the care they gave to Claudette.

A private, family visitation will be held on Monday in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com. A private Mass will be held on Tuesday at St. Monica's. Fr. Kim Schreck will officiate.

Private interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery.

The family requests that contributions be made in Claudette's name to the ALS Association-Western Pennsylvania Chapter, 416 Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15209.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020
