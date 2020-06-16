Clayton M. Berresford
Clayton M. Berresford

Darlington

Clayton M. Berresford, age 89, of Darlington, Pa., passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in his residence.

Born March 16, 1931, to the late Carl and Mary Faulk Berresford. He worked at B & W Steel as an ID/OD Polisher.

He is survived by close friends, Nancy and Dan Dunham and their family of Darlington, Pa. and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Carl Berresford.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at CAMPBELL'S CHIPPEWA FUNERAL HOME, 2618 Darlington Road, www.campbellfuneralhomes.com. Full Military Honors will be observed by the Veterans Honor Guard at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Private interment will take place at Grandview Cemetery, Big Beaver Borough.

Condolences may be left online at campbellfuneral homes.com





Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
