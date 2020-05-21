Home

Visitation
Friday, May 22, 2020
Service
Friday, May 22, 2020
Cleda A. Hamilton


1920 - 2020
Cleda A. Hamilton Obituary
Cleda A.

Hamilton

Beaver

Cleda A. Hamilton of Beaver went to be with her Lord and Savior and be reunited with her late husband, Elmer, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Seventeen days shy of her 100th birthday, Cleda and her family were anxiously awaiting to celebrate her centennial accomplishment.

Born June 5, 1920, in Lamartine (Clarion County), Pa., she was the daughter of the late James F. and Winnie B. Cochran. Cleda was a devout member of the Monacrest Free Methodist Church in Monaca and loved attending the senior Sunday school class at the church. Each Mother's Day, she cherished being recognized as the oldest mother of the church. She also enjoyed doing word search puzzles and watching Family Feud. Cleda was most happy when she was spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer D. Hamilton on December 15, 2001. The last of her immediate family, she was preceded by five brothers and two sisters.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Shirley Neely of Beaver Falls, Thomas Hamilton of Carlisle, Pa., Beverly (Eddie) McCombs of Rochester, and Barbara (James) Jeffries of New Brighton; nine grandchildren, David (Shannon) Neely, Scott (Laurie) Neely, Christopher Neely, Sarah (John) Hanner, David Hamilton, Kristen (Ethan) Compton, Kelly (Paul) Syverson, Timothy (Ursula) Thunberg, and Heather Thunberg; fifteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

A private family visitation and service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, with her pastor, the Reverend Collene Carney, officiating followed by interment in Beaver Cemetery.

The family has suggested memorial contributions be made, if desired, in Cleda's memory to the Care Fund, c/o Monacrest Free Methodist Church , 995 Elmira Avenue, Monaca, PA 15061.

To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Beaver County Times on May 21, 2020
