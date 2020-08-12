1/1
CLEMENTINA (RICCI) LECCE
Clementina (Ricci) Lecce

Formerly of Aliquippa

Clementina (Ricci) Lecce, 91, formerly of Aliquippa, left this earthly life and entered a new and glorious life on August 9, 2020.

She was born July 16, 1929, in Posta Fibreno, Italy, to the late Benedetto and Francesca (Carbone) Ricci.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Domenica and Elena, and by her husband, Vittorio Lecce and daughter, JoAnn Costo.

Clementina was a member of St. Titus Roman Catholic Church, Aliquippa ever since she arrived in this country in 1952. She was an extraordinary cook and baker and often used both of her kitchens at the same time to prepare wonderful homemade dishes and desserts for her family and guests. She loved company and always enjoyed visiting and having lots of visitors around.

She was blessed with two loving children who survive her, Joseph and Maryann Cacali Lecce and Blandina Lecce Riggs and Philip Riggs; a dear godson and his wife, Anthony and Leslie Ferri and a cherished friend, Florence Lasky. Clementina will be sorely missed and will always live in our hearts.

Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be held privately. Donations may be made in Clementina's name to Rosewood of the Ohio Valley, 814 Chartiers Ave, McKees Rocks, PA 15136.

ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
