CLIFFORD DALE CLARK
Clifford Dale Clark

Brighton Township

Clifford Dale Clark, 91, of Brighton Township, Beaver County, formerly of Pittsburgh, died on Friday, November 13, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of Thelma (Kuzmen) Clark; devoted father of Barbara (Louis) Paniccia of Mt. Lebanon; proud grandfather of Louis J. (Alison) and Michael C. (Jennifer) Paniccia; brother of Audrey (Calvin) Lynch, Robert (Cindy) Clark and the late David (survived by Francine) Clark. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Dale spent 2 years in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Machinist Mate. When the Korean Conflict started, he enlisted in the U. S. Air Force, where he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant before his Honorable Discharge in 1953. He was a Design Engineer with Heppenstall Company for over 50 years and was affectionately known as the "Tong King". Dale continued as a Design Consultant well into his 80's. His passions included his family, his creations and bowling.

The services will be live-streamed from the Chapel of Mount Lebanon Cemetery accessible through Dale's Obituary on the LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES website, Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. laughlinfuneralhome.com

If desired, memorials may be made to Brighton Township Police Department, 1300 Brighton Road, Beaver, PA 15009 or Medic Rescue, 313 Bridge Street, Beaver, PA 15009.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
