Commora R. Woodfork
Beaver
Commora R. Woodfork, 83, of Beaver, passed away on November 29, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Commora R. Board was born on May 18, 1937, in Freedom Pennsylvania, where she graduated high school. She was a former member of Second Baptist Church in Rochester Pennsylvania and was also a member of St. John/Wayne AME Church.
She was a brownie leader in Bridgewater Pennsylvania. She served on the Usher board as President for many years. She was also a member of the Pokenettes. She was a member of the Beaver Valley Service Club and served on the board at BCRC for over 40 years. She worked for Conrail for a number of years and retired from Beaver Area School District.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, James and Ida Board.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Henry L. Sr; four children, Henry Jr., Shawn, Alexis (Roxanne) and Patrick; grandchildren, Samantha, Rachel, Morgan, and Bryce and two brothers, James R. and Samuel T Board. She also is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
As per COVID-19 restrictions, all services were private.
Interment took place in Sylvanias Hills Memorial Park.
Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, PA 15009. Online condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com
.
A public memorial service will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Commora's name to St. John Wayman AME Church, 715 Mulberry Street, Beaver PA 15009.