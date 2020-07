Concetta'Connie' SciarroBeaver FallsConcetta 'Connie' Sciarro, 92, of Beaver Falls, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020.Connie was born on August 3, 1927, in Beaver Falls, to the late James and Rose (Gratteri) Pace. She was a member of St. Monica Parish, formerly St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, and Circle of Friends. During the 1960's and 1970's she sold clothing for the former Jodi Shop and Sara Jean Shop, both in Beaver Falls.She was preceded in death by her husband, Panfilo "Pam" Sciarro, 2010, and a brother, Frank Pace.Surviving is a son, Jeff Sciarro, Beaver Falls; two daughters and a son-in-law, Belinda and Robert Burau, Patterson Twp. and Rhonda "Roni" Sciarro, Beaver Falls; five grandchildren, Bernice and Keith Benton, Fort Mill, S.C., Beth and Jay Fedisin, Chippewa Twp., Pam "Nikki" Barnes and Stacy Silvers, Struthers, Ohio; Anthony "Tony" Barnes, Beaver Falls and Taylor Sciarro, Pittsburgh; three great-grandchildren, Tyler and Natalie Fedisin, Chippewa Twp. and Brooke Benton, Fort Mills, S.C. and a sister, Delores Niedergal, Beaver.Private funeral services will be held for Connie's family on Tuesday.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , 600 Waterfront Dr #210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.