Connie Mineard Dalessandri
Formerly of Aliquippa
Connie Mineard Dalessandri, 68, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. surrounded by her family at her home.
Connie was born on March 31, 1952, in Aliquippa, Pa., daughter of the late Harold Leroy and Mildred Ruth (Brewer) Mineard.
She worked for the Maplewood School District in the cafeteria for 10 years. She enjoyed crafts, crocheting, ceramics, playing bingo, going camping, and taking care of her dogs, Casey, Macy, and Jada. She was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
She will be deeply missed by her loving husband, William Dalessandri, whom she married on May 7, 1988; her daughters, Heather (Ken) and Tracy; grandchildren, Alyssa, Cody, Katelyn, and Brandon; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Cali, and Christopher; brothers, Rodger (Nancy) and Gary (Sissy) and sisters, Gloria and Cheryl.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kayla; brothers, Clark, Gaylord, and Charles and sisters, Nancy, Janet, Carol, Judy, and Diane.
Family and friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, at LANE FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES SHAFER-WINANS CHAPEL located at 164 North High Street in Cortland, with funeral services to be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at Johnston Township Cemetery.
Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 30, 2020.