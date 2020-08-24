1/
Connie Zadylak
Connie Zadylak

Formerly of Hopewell

Connie Zadylak of Daytona Beach, Fla., formerly of Hopewell Township, died Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Halifax Hospital in Daytona after a 14-year battle with cancer.

Connie, 73, was born in Sewickley Hospital, a daughter of Anna and the late Roy Smith.

She grew up in Aliquippa and was a graduate of Aliquippa High School. She attended Edinboro University and graduated with Bachelor's degrees in elementary and secondary education and later a Master's in education.

She taught in the Rochester Area School District for 32 years, including kindergarten, the gifted program and art, before retiring in 2001.

She enjoyed arts and crafts (particularly china painting), traveling to Williamsburg, Va., and loved the ocean in Daytona.

She was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority, the National Education Association and the Rochester Education Association. In 1989 she was listed in Who's Who of American Women for illustrative work.

In addition to her mother of Jefferson City, Mo., she is survived by her husband of 50 years, Andy, of Daytona; a sister, Janet (Joe) Walker of Jefferson City; a brother, Raymond (Rita) Smith of Morris, Ill.; nieces, Courtney (Eric) Hucker of St. Louis, Mo., and Lindsay (Dave) Spagnolo of Houston, Texas; a nephew, Adam Walker of Jefferson City; a great nephew, Angelo Spagnolo of Houston; a cousin, Virginia Kramer of Moon Township; and her dear friend, Karen Chewning of Brighton Township.

She was preceded in death by her father in 1994 and a sister, Georgetta Smith, in 2005.

There will be no visitation or services because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 24, 2020.
