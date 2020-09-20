Conrad V.WitalisCenter TownshipConrad V. Witalis 90, of Center Twp., passed away peacefully, while in Good Samaritan Hospice care, on September 18, 2020, with his family by his side. Born April 19, 1930, on the South Side, Pittsburgh Pa., he was the eldest son of the late Erwin and Olga (Kolenda) Witalis.As a 1948 graduate of South Side High School, he excelled at sports. He started at left halfback and was the captain of his football team.In 1952, Conrad was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War and served two years in Germany. After the war, he became involved in the heating and air-conditioning business. During the 1970s, he had a successful partnership in Fayette Furnace Inc. of Uniontown, Pa. In 1987, he began a new job as a territorial manager with Standard Air & Lite in Crafton, Pa. He retired in 2011.In 1961, he married Nell A. Radakovich from Aliquippa, Pa. They had two children, Lt Col Conrad E. Witalis and Nicole Witalis DiCicco.Conrad had many interests including sports and politics, but his family was his number one priority.Conrad is survived by his wife, Nell Witalis; son, Conrad E. (Cynthia) Witalis, Patterson Twp., Pa.; daughter, Nicole (Dale) DiCicco, Center Twp., Pa.; brother, Erwin Witalis, Cranberry Twp., Pa.; his five grandchildren, Brooke DiCicco, Jesse DiCicco, and Christopher DiCicco, of Center Twp., Pa., along with Owen Witalis and Ean Witalis of Patterson Twp., Pa.; and a nephew, Scott (Diana) Witalis of Cranberry Twp.Friends will be received Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca.Due to COVID19 restrictions, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time.Kindly exit promptly after paying your respects. Face masks and social distancing are required.Family and friends will meet Tuesday at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Center Twp., where a Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 12 p.m.Interment will follow at Beaver Cemetery, Beaver, Pa.