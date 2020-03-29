|
Corinne Helen (Phillips) Schwartz
South Beaver Township
Connie Schwartz, of South Beaver Township, beloved mother, grand-mother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Born on June 26, 1929, in Patterson Twp., she was married to the late Paul Frederick Schwartz on November 25, 1948.
She was the daughter of the late Anna Bernard Phillips and the late Joseph Phillips.
She attended Beaver Falls High School and was a bus driver for McCarter Transit for over 40 years. She was a member of Brush Run United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Richard Eugene Schwartz; brother and sister-in-law, Pete Clement and Concetta Nespeca; sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Louis Shotsinger; brother and sister-in-law, George and Frances Phillips; brother, John Phillips; brother, Lewis Phillips (killed in action World War II); sister and brother-in-law, Lena and Glenn Harper and their daughter Joni; brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Carmella Philllips and their son Frank Jr.; sister, Argenia "Jennis" Phillips; son-in-law, Mark B. Trautvetter; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ruth Beagle Schwartz and Paul Schwartz; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lefty and Elaine Schwartz; and sister-in-law, Audrey Kyle.
She will be greatly missed by her family: son, Frederick Earl Schwartz, South Beaver Twp.; son and daughter-in-law, Paul Ray and Shirley Schwartz, Brooksville, Florida; daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Nick Simecak, Darlington; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Shorty Johnston, South Beaver Twp.; daughter-in-law, Donna Schwartz; beloved grandmother to 14 grandchildren; great-grandmother to 25 great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandmother to four great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by sister-in-law, Mary Phillips, Fort Myers, Florida; brother and sister-in-law, Ernest and Delna Phillips, Enon Valley; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Anthony Lugowski, Ambridge; many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Debbie Tress (who was like daughter #3).
The family would like to thank The Good Samaritan Hospice and her girlfriends and staff at Life of Beaver County
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, there will be no visitation. She will be buried privately at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum).
Online condolences maybe shared at www.saul-gabauer.com
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020