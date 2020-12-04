Cornelius H. 'Neil' Frederick
Formerly of Beaver Falls
Cornelius H. 'Neil' Frederick, 79, of Cortland, Ill., died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at home.
He was born September. 9, 1941, in Pittsburgh, Pa., the son of Henry and Anna (Sosnowski) Frederick. Neil served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Thomas Jefferson from 1960 until 1964. He married Christine Hurbanek on October 2, 1965, in Beaver Falls, Pa. Neil work for Babcock & Wilcox Steel in Pennsylvania and subsequently retired from Earl Jorgensen Steel in Illinois.
Loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, he is survived by his wife, Christine of Cortland; son, Douglas (Pam) Frederick of Huntley, Ill.; daughter-in-law, Robin Frederick; grandchildren, Kiley and Blake Frederick of McHenry, Ill.; and sisters, Eileen Mallory of Fort Myers, Fla., and Joan Bell of Beaver Falls, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Darrin Frederick.
Funeral services will be private.
