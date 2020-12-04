1/1
CORNELIUS H. "NEIL" FREDERICK
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CORNELIUS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cornelius H. 'Neil' Frederick

Formerly of Beaver Falls

Cornelius H. 'Neil' Frederick, 79, of Cortland, Ill., died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at home.

He was born September. 9, 1941, in Pittsburgh, Pa., the son of Henry and Anna (Sosnowski) Frederick. Neil served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Thomas Jefferson from 1960 until 1964. He married Christine Hurbanek on October 2, 1965, in Beaver Falls, Pa. Neil work for Babcock & Wilcox Steel in Pennsylvania and subsequently retired from Earl Jorgensen Steel in Illinois.

Loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, he is survived by his wife, Christine of Cortland; son, Douglas (Pam) Frederick of Huntley, Ill.; daughter-in-law, Robin Frederick; grandchildren, Kiley and Blake Frederick of McHenry, Ill.; and sisters, Eileen Mallory of Fort Myers, Fla., and Joan Bell of Beaver Falls, Pa.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Darrin Frederick.

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements by OLSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., QUIRAM SYCAMORE CHAPEL, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, IL 60178. Visit www.olsonfh.com for more information or to leave a message of condolence.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-6589
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved