Correne L. Chevalier
Industry
Correne L. Chevalier, 80, of Industry, passed away on December 4, 2020.
Born on July 6, 1940, in Turtle Creek, to the late Samuel and Mildred Reid, Correne was a long time and faithful member of Beaver Alliance Church, where she played the organ for many years, and also worked as a secretary at the Western Beaver High School for over 30 years.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert "Bud" Chevalier.
She will be sadly missed by her two sons, Scott (Karen) Chevalier of Industry and Mark (Julie) Chevalier of Moon Twp.; a daughter, Amy (Craig) Schmersal of Brighton Twp.; a sister, Elaine (Rodney) Harrison of Midland, Georgia; grandchildren, Donovan and Jocelyn Schmersal, Ethan (Lexie Stapinsky), Ava, and Maria Chevalier, and Alyssa, Emma and Mya Chevalier; a great-grandson, Hayes Chevalier; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be private.
Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com
.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff members at Elmcroft of Chippewa, Heritage Valley Beaver, and Gateway Hospice for the love and compassionate care they showed to Correne during her stay at each place.
Memorial contributions may be made in Correne's name to Food For The Hungry, www.fh.org
.