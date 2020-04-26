Home

J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
Cory Chaplin


1989 - 2020
Cory Chaplin Obituary
Cory Chaplin

Formerly of New Brighton

Cory Chaplin, 31, of South Chesterfield, Virginia, formerly of New Brighton, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at South Side Regional Hospital, Petersburg, Virginia.

Born January 2, 1989, in Beaver, he was the son of William and Jackie (McKenzie) Chaplin. He never met a stranger and he was a loyal friend. He was kind and forgiving. He took pride in being an uncle and enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews.

Surviving along with his parents and step-mother, Betsy Chaplin, are his siblings, Scott and Marnie Rittwage, Dana and Jon Brightman, and Jesse Ponos; nieces and nephews, Darren, Alley, Ryann, A.J., and Autumn; grandmother, Bonnie Miller, along with numerous other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jack and Martha McKenzie, and uncle, Joseph Wickline.

Private family services have been held.

Burial took place at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

Arrangements were entrusted to J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 26, 2020
