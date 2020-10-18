1/1
CRAIG S. WICKS
Craig S. Wicks

Economy Borough

Craig S. Wicks, 52, of Economy Borough, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, with his wife and son by his side.

Born on June 11, 1968, he was the son of Stewart H. Wicks of Economy and the late Lorraine J. (Colburn) Wicks. Craig was the proud owner of his excavating business which was in operation for 30 years. He was affiliated with St. John's, Lovi Church under the ministry of Pastor Rox Costanza, who became a dear friend with whom he enjoyed his many visits. He loved being outdoors and was an extremely skilled woodworker. Craig had a huge heart and was always doing for others. He was highly respected by many in the community.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a son, Alex Keith Wicks of Conway.

Surviving are his loving wife of seven years, Debbie Wicks; his father, Stewart Wicks; a son, Zacary Wicks; a sister and brother-in-law, Andrea and Rich Paganie; two grandchildren, Bryson and Brielle Wicks, all of Economy; two stepdaughters, Chelsea (Shaun) Vidovich of Bell Acres and Ashley Vidovich of Economy; mother-in-law, Jean Brandt of Economy; a brother-in-law and step nephew, Bob and Dalton Brandt of Economy; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Brenda and John Antoline of Monaca, and many close friends.

Craig was overwhelmed by the amount of support and prayers that he received during his illness. A special thank you to who Craig and Debbie affectionately called " The Mailbox Angel." As per Craig's request, there will be no public visitation.

"God Saw You Getting Tired"

God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered, "Come with me." With tearful eyes we watched you and saw you pass away and although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay.

A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us.

He only takes the best.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Craigs' memory if desired may be made to St. John's, Lovi Church, 1001 Freedom Road, Cranberry Township, PA 16066

Arrangements were entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, PA, Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.

com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150
