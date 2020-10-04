Cris Jay Sheets
Brighton Township
Cris Jay Sheets, 72, of Brighton Twp., passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice.
Born May 31, 1948, in New Brighton, he was a son of the late Darrell and Rose Sheets. A resident of Brighton Twp. for 48-years, Cris worked the last 11-years as a maintenance tech at Lane Steel, McKees Rocks, having retired from a 34-year career at Kennedy Heating. He was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War. Cris was active with the Highland VFW Post 5945, the New Brighton American Legion, Beaver Falls Turners, and Brighton Township Athletic Association, where he held numerous positions with the executive board. He was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church, Beaver Falls.
Cris will be greatly missed by his wife of nearly 49-years, Cathy Lee Sheets, Brighton Twp.; daughter, Renea (James) Bishop, Ambridge; son, Dane C. (Linda) Sheets, Brighton Twp.; brothers, Darrell (Sharon) Sheets, and Richard Sheets; sisters, Glenda (Richard) Gearhart, Beverly Galupi, Rebecca (James) Smedley, and Emily (Larry) Lapping; brother-in-law, Gary Kennedy; along with grandsons, Dalin, Mason, and Caden Sheets; numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews and many close friends.
In addition to his parents, Cris was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Kennedy, and grandson, Zackery Pickens.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com
.