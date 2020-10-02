Cynthia A. ScobieNew Sewickley TownshipCynthia A. Scobie, 63, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away September 30, 2020, at the Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, South Beaver Twp.Born November 24, 1956, in Rochester, she was the daughter of the late Merle and Rose Nudi Waddingham. She was a former employee with Sheetz in Rochester and a homemaker. She was a member of St. Felix R.C. Parish, Freedom. Cynthia dedicated her life to her family whom she loved dearly.She is survived by four daughters and sons-in-law, Renee L. and Michael Baldinger, New Sewickley Twp., Jennifer M. Scobie, New Sewickley Twp., Christa Ann and Ryan Edwards, Richland, N.C., and Lora L. and Justin Donnelly, Freedom; nine grandchildren, Hailey Baldinger, and her boyfriend, Jordan, Tallon and Emma Baldinger, Jaydyn Lewis, and Lillyanah Scobie, Adam and Dean Edwards, and Jacob and Eliza Donnelly; one sister and brother-in-law, Ida and Ronald Jeffers Sr., New Brighton, and one brother and sister-in-law, Merle and Debbie Waddingham, Leland N.C., as well as numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by a nephew, Ronald Jeffers Jr.Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, visitation and services were private. Interment was in St. Cecilia R.C. CemeteryArrangements were handled by WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC. 349 Adams Street, Rochester.