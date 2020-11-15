1/1
CYNTHIA ANN STOCKMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CYNTHIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia Ann Stockman

Formerly of Conway

Cynthia Ann (Warga) Stockman of Scottsdale, Arizona, formerly of Conway, Pa., passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020, from her long battle with multiple sclerosis.

Cindy was born on March 24, 1959, the daughter of Mary Ann Warga of Conway, Pa. and the late Stephen J. Warga. She was a graduate of Freedom High School Class of 1977, and former lab technician at The Beaver County Medical Center.

Cindy is survived by her husband of 38 years, John A. Stockman of Scottsdale, Arizona, formerly from Freedom, Pa. She is also survived by sisters, Tina (Mark) Peel of Georgetown, Pa. and Patricia (Jim) Cook of Spotsylvania, Va., a nephew, Jeffery (Gabrielle) Peel; nieces, Kara (Tim) Cafrelli, Emily (Ed) Carr, and Megan (Adam) Spickerman, and many great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Cindy was loved by everyone for her kind and gentle soul. She never met anyone she didn't immediately like. She absolutely loved dogs and will be re-united with her dogs (Bobo, Hope, Faith, Beau and Bond) already waiting for her in Heaven.

The family would like to express their appreciation to all the doctors, nurses, in-home health care professionals and all those who worked selflessly to help Cindy during her decades long battle with MS.

A private family remembrance is scheduled for November 21, 2020. Donations to the Humane Society can be made in Cindy's name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved