Cynthia Ann Stockman



Formerly of Conway



Cynthia Ann (Warga) Stockman of Scottsdale, Arizona, formerly of Conway, Pa., passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020, from her long battle with multiple sclerosis.



Cindy was born on March 24, 1959, the daughter of Mary Ann Warga of Conway, Pa. and the late Stephen J. Warga. She was a graduate of Freedom High School Class of 1977, and former lab technician at The Beaver County Medical Center.



Cindy is survived by her husband of 38 years, John A. Stockman of Scottsdale, Arizona, formerly from Freedom, Pa. She is also survived by sisters, Tina (Mark) Peel of Georgetown, Pa. and Patricia (Jim) Cook of Spotsylvania, Va., a nephew, Jeffery (Gabrielle) Peel; nieces, Kara (Tim) Cafrelli, Emily (Ed) Carr, and Megan (Adam) Spickerman, and many great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Cindy was loved by everyone for her kind and gentle soul. She never met anyone she didn't immediately like. She absolutely loved dogs and will be re-united with her dogs (Bobo, Hope, Faith, Beau and Bond) already waiting for her in Heaven.



The family would like to express their appreciation to all the doctors, nurses, in-home health care professionals and all those who worked selflessly to help Cindy during her decades long battle with MS.



A private family remembrance is scheduled for November 21, 2020. Donations to the Humane Society can be made in Cindy's name.



