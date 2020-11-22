Cynthia M. BootsFormerly of FombellCynthia M. Boots, 38, recently passed away in Varanasi, India.Cyndi was born February 28, 1982, at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. After growing up in Summerville, S.C., her family moved to Fombell, Pa., where she graduated from Riverside High School in Ellwood City, Pa., in 2000. She then earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from the College of Charleston in South Carolina in 2005.Cyndi was a passionate person with an adventurous spirit. She loved playing the piano, hiking, and other outdoor activities. She had an interest in genealogy and history, and was a talented singer. She traveled throughout the U.S. and internationally and then found a home in India. She made plans to stay there for an extended time, having obtained a 10-year visa, before her life was cut short by an illness.She is survived by her parents, Edward and Marla Boots, Jr. of Fombell, Pa.; her sisters, Krystal Boots of Nashville, Tenn. and Kimberly Boots of Jackson, Tenn.; her paternal grandfather, Edward Boots Sr. of Fombell, Pa. and many aunts, uncles and cousins.She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Kevin and Joyce Dubis, and her paternal grandmother, Jean Boots.She was laid to rest in Summerville, S.C.If you wish to honor Cyndi's memory, please consider planting a tree in her name at a National Forest by visiting