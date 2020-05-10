|
|
D. Bruce
Chambers
Formerly of Rochester
D. Bruce Chambers, 64, Brighton Twp., formerly of Rochester, passed away unexpectedly May 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 16, 1956, in New Brighton. He is the son of Donald R. "Pete" Chambers of Brighton Twp. and the late Edna Mae Holt Chambers. A graduate of Rochester High School, Bruce was a retired employee with the Wood Group Oil Industry of Houston, Texas, with which he traveled throughout the world working in oil fields and rigs. Bruce was an avid golfer, Pittsburgh sports fan, and supporter of LSU Tigers.
In addition to his father, he is survived by one sister and brother-in-law, Lee Ann and Joseph Hanby of Ashburn, Va.; one brother, Robert P. Chambers of Gulf Port, Miss.; and two nieces, Sarah Kromer and her husband Chad and Molly Chambers.
Bruce's wishes were to be cremated with no visitation or services.
Arrangements are entrusted to WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 10, 2020