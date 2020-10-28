1/
DALE LAWRENCE ROMIG
Dale Lawrence Romig

Beaver

Dale Lawrence Romig passed away unexpectedly on September 14, 2020, while vacationing in Sarasota, Florida, at age 65.

He was a 1973 graduate of Beaver Area Senior High School. He served in the United States Navy from 1973 to 1977. He retired from the United States Postal Service after many years of dedicated service.

Surviving family members include his brothers, Ken of Beaver Falls and Jeffrey of Las Vegas; uncle and aunt, Sam and Judy Parris of Aurora, Ohio, and six cousins.

He was predeceased by his loving parents, Bob and Joann Romig.

A private memorial service for family is planned.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
