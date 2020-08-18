1/
DANIEL C. WAXLER
Daniel C. Waxler

Formerly of Hookstown

Daniel C. Waxler, 67 of Girard, Ohio and formerly of Hookstown, Pa., passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at the Hospice House in Poland, following a courageous battle with cancer.

A son of the late Franklin C. and Arlene Barton Waxler, Dan was born in Rochester, Pa., on July 13, 1953.

An avid hunter and pool player, Dan had worked many years at J&L Steel in Aliquippa, Pa. until it closed in 1988. Also, he had worked many years as an over the road truck driver, and a mill right at North Star Steel in Youngstown.

Along with his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his brothers, Steven, and Michael Waxler.

Left to cherish his memories are his children, Tracie (Mike) Kennedy of Youngstown, and Chris (Cathy) Waxler of Custer, S.D.; his two loving grandchildren, Reilly Kennedy, and Casey (Eric) Allen and his sister, Debra (Ron) Beal. The family would also like to thank Dan's special friend, Elayna Sears Wagner for being so helpful in his greatest time of need, and also special friends, Miss Karen, and Miss Connie.

Also, they would like to extend a special thought and gratitude to the Hospice House for their compassion and loving care.

Dan's family would like to extend an invitation to join them as they celebrate his life at the ARNER FUNERAL CHAPEL IN CHESTER, W.Va. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arner Funeral Chapel Inc
607 Carolina Ave
Chester, WV 26034
(304) 387-1288
