Daniel Clyde Hodge
Pulaski Township
Daniel Clyde Hodge, 74, of Pulaski Twp., passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley Beaver with his wife by his side.
He was born on October 4, 1945, in New Castle, Pa., the son of the late Ralph and Sally Hodge. He retired from Homewood Borough, where he was also the former Mayor and a longtime member of the Fire Department. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. An active member of Unionville United Methodist Church participating often with the Mission Trips.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Christina Callahan in 2007.
He is survived by his wife, Marcie Hodge, whom he married on February 14, 1995; four children, Dan (Kim) Hodge, Russel (Judy) Hodge, Danielle (Michael) Cross and Rob (Kevin) Poelcher-Searfoss; a dedicated nephew, Bill (Michele) Powell; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Ann Newton and Nina Fairshaw and a great nephew, Tyler Powell.
Friends will be received on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ROCHESTER, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com
, 502 Adams St., where a
funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to Dan's great niece Kaitlyn Wright for all of her help through his illness.