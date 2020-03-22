|
|
Daniel David Lank
Beaver Falls
Daniel David Lank, 67, of Beaver Falls, formerly of Aliquippa, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home.
Born October 10, 1952, in Sewickley, Pa., he was a son of the late George and Florence (Ruscello) Lank.
Dan was raised in Linmar Terrace along with his four brothers and four sisters. He graduated from Aliquippa High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served in the Vietnam War and earned the Vietnam Service Medal, Sharpshooter M16, and upon returning, worked at J&L Steel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Lank and sister, Georgiann Bruce.
He leaves behind his two daughters, Heather (Eric) Davis, and Brandie (Mike) Wadsworth; grandchildren, Alexis and Addison Davis, Violet and Blake Wadsworth and Lexi, Levi and Grayson; three sisters, Mona (Larry) Smith, Susie (Dan) Vespaziani and Christine Helms; three brothers, Joseph (Nancy) Lank, Richard (Brit) Lank and Robert (Allison) Lank and many nieces and nephews.
Dan the Harley Man, could always be found entertaining the kids and in the kitchen trying to feed everyone. His Chihuahua, Romeo never left his side.
He spent most of his time with his loving friends, Dori, Carl, Gary, Tony, and his wonderful neighbors at Pinehurst Estates.
Honoring his wishes, there will be no services.
Interment will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, Pa., where family and friends can visit on their own at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Veterans Leadership Program of Pittsburgh.
Arrangements have been provided by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, PA 15001, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 22, 2020