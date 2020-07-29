1/1
DANIEL EDWIN "SNICK" KNOPSNIDER Sr.
Daniel Edwin 'Snick' Knopsnider Sr.

New Galilee

Daniel Edwin 'Snick' Knopsnider Sr., 70, of New Galilee passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2020.

Born on March 16, 1950, in Normalville, Pa., Daniel was the son of the late Worthe and Sarah Mardis Suter Jr., a loyal member of the VFW Post 8106 of New Galilee, and he could always be found tinkering in his garage or sitting in his chair with a cold Busch. Pap enjoyed spending time and watching his grandchildren grow, as well as his three kids.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary L. Knopsnider and two brothers.

He will be greatly missed by his children, Tammy (John) Coleman, Daniel E. (Jody) Knopsnider Jr., and Jessica L. Knopsnider; a brother, Chuck (Cindy) Suter; two sisters, Roxann (Dan) Stevenson, and Nan Sandusky; his adored grandchildren, Patrick Pintur, Summer Coleman, David Stuck, Tyler Knopsnider, Emma Bresson, Mackenzie Knopsnider, Mya Felger, Parker Mohr, and his first great-grandson on the way; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, PA 15009. Online condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com. CDC guidelines of social distancing and the wearing of masks will be followed.

Inurnment to take place at a later date in the Beaver Cemetery Mausoleum.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
