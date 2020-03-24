Home

Huntsman Funeral Home-Aliquippa
2345 Mill St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-4420
Daniel G. Cumberledge Obituary
Daniel G. Cumberledge

Aliquippa

Daniel G. Cumberledge, 95, of Aliquippa, passed away on Saturday March 21, 2020, in Elmcroft of Chippewa.

He was born on February 20, 1925, in Shirley, W.Va., the son of the late James and Stella (Gaston) Cumberledge. He was a retired Aircraft Mechanic for US Airways. He was a U.S. Army Air Corps Veteran serving during World War II with the 89th Engineers Group. He always enjoyed restoring old airplanes and was active with Air Heritage. He was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Aliquippa.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Imogene (Fluharty) Cumberledge; two brothers, Lester and Jacob Cumberledge and a sister, Ruby Kester.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Larry (Beverly Rowan) Cumberledge, Bethel Park; three grandchildren, Lee (Michelle) Cumberledge, Heather (Daniel) Brinza and Timothy Cumberledge; three great grandchildren, Madison, Mackenzie and Matthew.

All services are private.

Interment will take place in Shirley Cemetery, Shirley, W.Va.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation 2403 Sidney St #230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 2345 Mill St.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 24, 2020
