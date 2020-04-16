Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Sixth Street
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-4504
Resources
More Obituaries for DANIEL OPRISU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANIEL G. OPRISU

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DANIEL G. OPRISU Obituary
Daniel G. Oprisu

Beaver Falls

Daniel G. Oprisu, 64, of Beaver Falls, Pa., passed away at Heritage Valley Beaver Medical Center, on April 13, 2020.

He was the son of the late Samuel and Ann Lipsak Oprisu and was born July 14, 1955, in Ellwood City, Pa.

He is survived by his wife, of 42 years, Sherry Oprisu of Beaver Falls, Pa.; two daughters, Stacy Giles and her husband, Chris of Irwin, Pa. and Jennifer Oprisu and fiancé, Madison Orsag of Rockdale, Texas; grandchildren, Nicholas Giles, Braylee Orsag and Hunter Orsag; his brother and sister, Mike Oprisu and his wife, Mary of Ellport, Pa. and Debbie Farrar and her husband, Bill of Baden, Pa. and a niece, Tiffany Dick, her husband, Adam and their children, Rylee, Evan and Hanna.

Dan was a graduate of Riverside High School and earned his Associate Degree in Specialized Technology in Architectural Drafting from Dean Tech in 1975. He ran his own successful steel fabrication business for many years. He loved playing softball and golf. He was a whiz in the kitchen and loved to cook and bake for his family and friends. In recent years, he became an avid puzzle builder and a root beer connoisseur. He loved watching his grandson, Nicholas, play baseball and basketball and getting to be "Happy" to Braylee and Hunter. He was everyone's favorite guy.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private family visitation followed by a funeral service, with Father Chris Davis, of St. John the Evangelist Orthodox Church, officiating. Interment will take place in Locust Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements Entrusted to the TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DANIEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -