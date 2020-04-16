|
Daniel G. Oprisu
Beaver Falls
Daniel G. Oprisu, 64, of Beaver Falls, Pa., passed away at Heritage Valley Beaver Medical Center, on April 13, 2020.
He was the son of the late Samuel and Ann Lipsak Oprisu and was born July 14, 1955, in Ellwood City, Pa.
He is survived by his wife, of 42 years, Sherry Oprisu of Beaver Falls, Pa.; two daughters, Stacy Giles and her husband, Chris of Irwin, Pa. and Jennifer Oprisu and fiancé, Madison Orsag of Rockdale, Texas; grandchildren, Nicholas Giles, Braylee Orsag and Hunter Orsag; his brother and sister, Mike Oprisu and his wife, Mary of Ellport, Pa. and Debbie Farrar and her husband, Bill of Baden, Pa. and a niece, Tiffany Dick, her husband, Adam and their children, Rylee, Evan and Hanna.
Dan was a graduate of Riverside High School and earned his Associate Degree in Specialized Technology in Architectural Drafting from Dean Tech in 1975. He ran his own successful steel fabrication business for many years. He loved playing softball and golf. He was a whiz in the kitchen and loved to cook and bake for his family and friends. In recent years, he became an avid puzzle builder and a root beer connoisseur. He loved watching his grandson, Nicholas, play baseball and basketball and getting to be "Happy" to Braylee and Hunter. He was everyone's favorite guy.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private family visitation followed by a funeral service, with Father Chris Davis, of St. John the Evangelist Orthodox Church, officiating. Interment will take place in Locust Grove Cemetery.
Arrangements Entrusted to the TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 16, 2020