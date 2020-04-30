Home

DANIEL MICHAEL (DANNY) KOMO

DANIEL MICHAEL (DANNY) KOMO Obituary
Daniel Michael Komo (Danny)

Formerly of Midland

Daniel Michael Komo (Danny), 66, of Dunnellon, Fla., formerly a lifetime resident of Midland, died peacefully in his sleep on April 26, 2020.

He was born on Easter Sunday, April 15, 1954, a son of Mike and Wanda Komo. Danny was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish, work in his garden and ride his Harley. He also loved all animals, especially his dog.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kelly; his beloved daughter, Stephanie; three granddaughters; one grandson; one great granddaughter; a sister, Nancy Todd Burgess (Jerry) of Palm Coast, Fla.; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many loving friends from his hometown, Midland.

He was preceeded in death by his son, Michael Daniel Komo; father, Mike and his mother, Wanda.

There will be no service due to covid-19. A memorial service will be held in Midland for family and friends after the pandemic.

If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are made to the Humane Society of Beaver County.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 30, 2020
