Daniel 'Muzzy' Palucci
New Galilee
Daniel "Muzzy" Palucci, 94, of New Galilee, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Formerly of Monaca, Muzzy was known by many and well-liked. A proud U.S. Navy veteran, Muzzy worked and retired from Colonna Steel, Monaca and belonged to numerous clubs and organizations. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Muzzy's greatest love in life was his wife Carol who preceded him in death and with whom he longed to be and is now reunited. He is fondly remembered as a loving and devoted family man.
He leaves four children, Paul Ramsey, Elizabeth (Joe) Kozlina, Ruth Durkin (Rick Parkerson), and Barbara (Chip) Hill. Also surviving to cherish his memory are numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as very special friends who were like family to him, Jimmy (Joe) Miller, Tammy (Richard) Suman and Terry Miller.
As per Muzzy's requests, all funeral arrangements shall remain private.
