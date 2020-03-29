|
Danielle Charlize Walliser
Las Vegas, Nevada
Danielle Walliser, 69, of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away at home late Sunday evening, March 15, 2020, from complications associated with cancer.
Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on March 15, 1951, she was preceded in death by her father, Charles (2005) and mother, Patricia (2015).
A 1969 graduate of Center High School, Danielle received a BS degree in Architecture from the Pennsylvania State University in 1974 and held architectural registrations in the states of Pennsylvania, California and Nevada. During her 40 year career, she worked for both the City of Las Vegas and for Clark County in Nevada.
She is survived by her son, Stephan; daughter, Kristin; and a new granddaughter, Ülla, born February 29, 2020.
Interment will be at the John Anderson Memorial Cemetery in Raccoon Township, Pa., with her parents.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020