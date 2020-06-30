DANNE LEROY MARINO
Danne Leroy Marino

Georgetown

Danne Leroy

Marino, 70, of East Moline, Ill., died peacefully Friday, evening, June 26, 2020, in the comfort of his son's Georgetown home. Born February 5, 1950, in Davinport, Iowa, he was a truck driver and a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War.

Surviving are his children, Daniel B. (Kathy) Black, Joshua M. (Diane Sollinger) Marino, Jared M. Marino and Joy L. (Christopher) Petersen; brother of his twin, Dennis Marino, Ed Nagle, Joe (Kayla) Nagle, Jan Marino and the late Julee Marino; grandfather of twelve and great grandfather of three.

As per his wishes, there will be no viewing or services and cremation will take place. Professional services provided by the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME 447 Pine St. Hookstown, PA. 15050.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 30, 2020.
