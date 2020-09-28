Darla S. (Smith) Novoselac
New Brighton
Darla (Smith) Novoselac, 71, of New Brighton, lost her battle with lung cancer and passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020, at her home with her daughter by her side.
Born on January 15, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Jack Smith and Marion (Kostilich) Hall.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas R. Smith and Donald J. Smith, and sister, Mary Gabanish.
She will be sadly missed by her family, Mary Magestro-Johnston and Mike Johnston and Susan (Magestro) Poole and Ryan Poole; her grandchildren, Joseph Walker, Jesse Wallace, Rylie Poole, Robert (Bobby) Wallace and Sadie Poole; her nephew, Donald and Kim Smith; and her best friends, Marion and Mike Shotter.
Darla loved her family very much and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at VITAS hospice for their exceptional in-home care over the last few months.
As per her wishes, she wanted to be cremated and not have any services. Her daughters will spread her ashes at the Cherokee Reservation in North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society
or VITAS Hospice at P.O. Box 645352, Cincinnati, OH 45264-5352 or VITASCommunityCommection.org
.
.