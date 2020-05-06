Home

New Galilee

Daroyal Lynn Liller, 60, of New Galilee, passed away the morning of May 3, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on August 25, 1959, in Beaver Falls, Pa. the daughter of Richard Louis Liller, who survives, and the late Nancy (Shoaff) Liller. She worked for Tuscawaras Plastics, King Wood Ceramics and Anchor Hocking. Lynn enjoyed hanging out with her grandchildren, building puzzles, crocheting, listening to her wind chimes and watching the eagles.

Lynn is survived by her former husband, John Sherrill, Jr.; her four children, Dustin (Becky) McComas of Tennessee, T.J. (Tina) Sherrill, John (Stacy) Sherrill III and Jessica (Steve) Osegueda, all of Darlington; three sisters, Peggy Miller, Debbie Myers and Lee Ann Meyers and nine grandchildren, Elizabeth, Madelyn, Dane, Stephen, Trace, Harley, Violet, Tristan, and Alayna.

The service is private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the ED & DON DECARBO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 941 South Mill St.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.decarbofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 6, 2020
