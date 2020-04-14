Home

DARRELL ALLEN BROWN

North Sewickley Township

Darrell Allen Brown, 62, of North Sewickley Twp., passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, and is now resting in Heaven.

Darrell was born on March 17, 1958, in El Paso, Texas to the late Dale Allen Brown and Betty Ann (Beatrice) Brown of North Sewickley Twp. He graduated from Riverside High School with the class of 1976, and from Clarion University in 1980, with a degree in business. He was employed by Beatrice Foods for many years, and currently was working for the Pa. Turnpike as a Toll Collector. Darrell was one of this areas most talented and accomplished golfers. For many years he earned the title of Champion at the Connoquenessing Country Club. He is a member of the Holy Redeemer Parish, the MOOSE Lodge #93, and the Sons of Italy #608. He also was an avid University of Pittsburgh sports fan. Darrell will be remembered as a friend to countless, always the life of the party, always having a kind word and for having a warm heart.

He is survived by his mother, Betty Ann (Beatrice) Brown; his sister, Karen Sue Brown-Steilner and her husband, John Steilner; his brother, Dr. Bradley I Brown DDS, all of Ellwood City; his nieces, Savannah Steilner of Ellwood City and Teresa Brown of Delaware, Ohio; his nephew, Johnny Steilner, Jr. of Ellwood City; his great-nieces, Layla Steilner and Liza Steilner; his great-nephew, Dominic Steilner and his special friend, Valarie O'Donnell.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dale Allen Brown, and his grandparents, Tom and Pearl Beatrice and Jesse and Agnes Brown.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will not be a public visitation. A private family gathering will be held at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. Interment will be at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Darrell's name may be made to the .


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 14, 2020
