Gabauer Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1133 Penn Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
(724) 843-0300
David A. Matheny Jr.


1945 - 2020
David A. Matheny Jr. Obituary
David A. Matheny Jr.

Pulaski Township

David A. Matheny Jr., 74, of Pulaski Twp., died Friday, April 24, 2020, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident in 1973.

Born August 15, 1945, in New Brighton, he was the son of the late David A. Sr. and Jean (McCarl) Matheny. David was a railroad engineer for Conrail. A member of New Brighton United Methodist Church, he was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Donna J. (Sheets) Matheny; two sons, David A. Matheny III and Brian E. Matheny; a grandson, Christopher D. Matheny; two sisters, Jean Ann (Robert) Greco and Karen Fredericks; a brother, Bruce (Kim) Matheny; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Christopher D. Matheny; and a sister, Sandra Bell Cornelius.

All services were private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Private interment will take place in Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 26, 2020
