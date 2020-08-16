David E. 'Horn' Hornacek



Formerly of Beaver Falls



David Eric 'Horn' Hornacek, 62, beloved father, brother and friend, passed away peacefully at home in Stuart, Florida, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.



Born May 21, 1958, in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Carolyn (Caruso) and Joseph "Fuzzy" Hornacek. Dave attended St. Mary's Catholic School, Beaver Falls Junior High, and graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1976.



Dave was a multi-talented athlete who was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 1976 Baseball Draft. He played Minor League Baseball with the A's and the Pittsburgh Pirates for several years. After baseball, he moved to Aspen, Colorado and worked in fitness before settling in the Stuart, Florida area where he spent the majority of his career with his RJ Gator's family.



David married Julie Mitsch in 1992 and together they had three beautiful children, Melissa, Mia, and Davey Joe. He is survived by his children; sisters, Cindy Nardone and her husband, Sam and Jody Cartwright and her husband, Curt; former wife, Julie Mitsch; Aunt Edie Veon; Uncle Buddy Caruso; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Dave was a loving, caring dad, brother and friend with a big heart and vibrant personality. He was also proud of his Western Pennsylvania heritage. Though living in Florida, he always had one eye on his Pirates and Steelers. Dave will long be remembered as a great athlete in his hometown, but more than that he will be remembered as a loyal friend, respected mentor and all-around good guy who left an enduring mark on so many throughout his life. He will be missed by many. May he rest in God's hands.



A celebration of Dave's life will be held on August 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Martin de Porres Church, 2555 NE Savannah Rd., Jensen Beach, FL 34957.



Mass will also be streaming live on the church's website, www.stmartindp.



com/, for loved ones and friends who are not able to attend.



