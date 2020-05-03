|
|
David Earl
Aley Sr.
Beaver Falls
David Earl Aley, Sr., 63, of Beaver Falls, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in his residence.
Born August 18, 1956, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of Margaret (O'Hara) Aley and the late Douglas Aley. David was a former employee of Armstrong World Industries. He also served on the Board of Directors at the Beaver Falls Municipal Authority, was President of the Beaver Falls Boat Club; a member of the Big Beaver Volunteer Fire Department and the West Mayfield Vets.
He is survived by his son, David E. Aley, Jr.; a sister, Ruth (Harry) Romeigh; four brothers, Randy (Shirley) O'Hara, Bob (Patty) O'Hara, Bryon O'Hara and Greg O'Hara and several nieces and nephews.
All services were private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Private interment will take place in Grandview Cemetery.
Arrangements were handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily
funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 3, 2020