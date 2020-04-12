Home

D.L. Williams Funeral Home
848 Midland Ave
Midland, PA 15059
724-643-1300
David Earl Masters

David Earl Masters Obituary
David Earl

Masters

Ohioville

David Earl Masters, 85, of Ohioville, Pa., went home to be with the Lord on April 6, 2020, following a prolonged illness.

He was born in Wana, W.Va., a son of Pierce H. and Nancy E. (White) Masters.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Beulah Sue (Eddy) Masters; his six children, Nancy Rothacker, Aaron (Lisa) Masters, Diane (Ron) Sumner, Douglas (Kristine) Masters, Vickie Baker, and Leslie (Greg) Wise; his 11 grandchildren, Ryan and Gregory Bobetich, Matthew Masters, Sarrah, Ethan (Kara), Laura, and Emma Masters, Shannon and Alan Baker, and Jonah and Keegan Wise; his brother, George (Claudia) Masters; sisters, Cecyle Klaphake and Joan Myers; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Harold "Jack" Masters; his twin brother, Daniel Merle Masters; and his sisters, Amelia "Betty" Masters and Rosemary Vitalune.

Upon graduating from Hundred High School in W.Va., Earl enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After his time in the military, he worked for Mackintosh Hemphill and later retired from WHEMCO in Midland, Pa. He enjoyed bowling with his church friends, hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Fairview RP Church, PCA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Fairview Church, 6366 Tuscarawas Rd., Industry, PA 15052.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland, was in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 12, 2020
