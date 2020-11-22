David Eugene Mercier



Formerly of Rochester



David Eugene Mercier, 45, of Manatou Springs, Colorado formerly of Rochester, Pa., passed away unexpectedly October 17, 2020.



David was born October 29, 1974, in Rochester, Pa. He was the son of Mary G. (Perriello) Mercier and the late Henry G.Mercier. David was an inspector for Basis Partners Civil Engineering Company in Colorado Springs, Colo. He was a 1993 graduate of Rochester High School and a member of St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church. David was a loving father who loved hiking and the outdoors and the Pittsburgh Steelers.



David is survived by his wife, Presence; son, David; daughter, Kaya; and four grandchildren, Mason, Naomi, Capri and Amari. Also surviving are two brothers, Frank (Christine) and their children, Taylor, Kelli, Kyrstin and Karissa and Kenny and his children, Payton, Aleaya and Nathan.



The family will have a memorial service for David at a later date.



