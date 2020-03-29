Home

Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
(724) 728-4000
David F. Rubino

David F. Rubino Obituary
David F. Rubino

Monaca

David F. Rubino, 73, of Monaca, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 23, 2020, at his home.

He was the son of the late Charles W. and Frances (Ciccone) Rubino, Sr. Dave was first employed with H.H. Robertson and later as a supervisor for US Airways, from where he retired. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Monaca. A Vietnam Veteran, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, aboard the USS Hooper as a Quartermaster Third Class.

David is survived by his wife, Donna (Casciato) Rubino; two brothers, Charles (Sandy) Rubino and Leland Rubino, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid-19 virus there will be no public viewing or services. A complete obituary will appear with the date, time, and location prior to a celebration of Dave's Life.

Arrangements entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000).

To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneral

home.com.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020
