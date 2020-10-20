David Francis RubinoMonacaDavid Francis Rubino, 73, of Monaca, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 23, 2020, at his home.Born on December 4, 1946, in Rochester, he was the son of the late Charles W., Sr. and Frances (Ciccone) Rubino.A Vietnam Veteran, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Hooper as a Quartermaster third class. After returning home from the Navy, he attended the Dean Institute of Technology receiving a degree in Architectural Drafting. Dave was employed at the Beaver County Times as a Pressman, and H.H. Robertson where he worked in the Engineering Department and held various positions, and later as a Production Supervisor for US Airways from where he retired. David was a 1964 graduate of Monaca Senior High School and was co-chairman of his class reunions for the past 35 years with his dear friend, James Lucic. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, the American Legion, and the Sportsmen's Club, all in Monaca. Dave loved his motorcycles and especially riding them as often as weather permitted. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed going to his cousin, Carl Ciccone's camp with friends on a routine basis. Dave is now reunited in Heaven with his cats, Shadow and Louis, which he dearly loved and missed.David is survived by his wife of 35 years, Donna (Casciato) Rubino; two brothers, Charles W., Jr. and wife, Sandy Rubino and Leland Rubino; his nieces and nephews, Lisa Rubino Regney (Shawn Keefe), William Rubino (Cindy), Trena Rubino Sepos (Eric) and Darrin Rubino (Michelle); great niece, Brianna Regney; great nephew, Christian Sepos; niece and Goddaughter, Cristina Jo Casciato (Jason Boatright) and great niece, Bailee Jo Boatright.Please join us for a celebration of Dave's life to be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000) and a Memorial Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monaca on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. Social distancing and wearing masks are requested in accordance with CDC guidelines.Due to the Covid-19 virus there was a private family viewing and service held on March 31, 2020.To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneral