David W. McAfee

Formerly of Baden

David W. McAfee, 76, was reunited with his late wife, Carol A., on February 13, 2020. Born on October 4, 1943, David passed away at the Rochester Manor and Villa, Rochester, after a brief illness. He and his late wife,

Carol, shared a lifetime of love and adventure.

Dave had a big heart which allowed him to find love again. He is survived by wife, Alyce, whom he married on August 24, 2019, which was the time that he passed, 8:24 a.m. He leaves behind daughters, Laurie and Lisa and their families; his stepdaughter, Danielle and her son, Draak, all of Elliott, Pa. Although not married for long, Dave and Alyce also shared a lifetime friendship and their brief marriage brought him happiness and joy, especially their honeymoon in Disney World. David's beloved dog, Annie Oakley, who was his constant companion, will miss their walks around the neighborhood.

A special thank you to Mother Theresa Hospice and the staff at Rochester Manor and Villa for providing kindness and comfort to Dave, and his family and friends at this difficult time.

All services were private and David and Carol's final arrangements were entrusted to BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 16, 2020
