David G. SarasBadenDavid G. Saras, age 89, of Baden, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.Born June 23, 1931, in White Twp., he was the son of the late David J. and Maude (Altmeyer) Saras.Dave graduated from Beaver Falls High School with the Class of 1949, and is a member of the Baden United Methodist Church.Dave worked for the Bell Telephone Company (now Verizon) for 40 years as an outside repairman and switchman in the Baden Central Office. He was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Navy, Korean Conflict, 1949-1953. Dave was former President of Local 58-3/Federation of Telephone Workers; Baden Councilman; Vice President of Baden Municipal Authority; Board of Directors - R-S Bellco Federal Credit Union; President of Baden Lions Club for 3 years; member of the Baden Recreation Board; President Board of Directors Lighthouse for the Blind; Beaver County Senior Citizens Golf Association and Baden Lions Club. Dave coached Baden Little League Boy's Baseball and the Baden Lions Girl's Traveling Softball Team.Presently, Dave is a member of Bell of Pennsylvania Telephone Pioneers; 32nd Degree Mason, Ambridge Lodge #701; Scottish Rite / New Castle; Legion of Honor and Baden American Legion, Post 641.Dave enjoyed calling members of the C.W.A. / Verizon Retirees once a month for breakfasts.Dave is the loving and devoted husband of 63 years to Jane (Harkins) Saras; father of Terri Lynne Camp (Lou) and Scott James Saras (Vicki); brother of Thelma Eakin and Vicky Casey and grandfather to Brett William Baugher and Dayna Lynne Baugher, whom he loved very much. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, including special niece and nephew Tom and Carol Ferraro.In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by one sister; Florence Eggensberger and one brother; Thomas Saras.Friends will be received on Friday, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). www.saul-gabauer.com Private funeral services will be held on Saturday with full military honors.