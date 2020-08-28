1/
DAVID GLENN STEWART
David Glenn Stewart

Midland

David Glenn Stewart, 62, of Midland, died on August 24, 2020, in his home.

Born January 27, 1958, in Beaver Falls, a son of the late Laverne R. and Lois (Allison) Stewart.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard and his maternal grandparents, Charles and Edna Allison.

He had been employed as an electrician with C.J. Betters in Aliquippa.

He is survived by his siblings, Darlene Valletto, Bruce Stewart, Sherry McGee and William Stewart; an uncle, Floyd Allison and cousin, Bonnie Marlowe.

Friends will be received on Saturday, August, 29, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland

He will be laid to rest in Mill Creek Hill Cemetery, Greene Township.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
D.L. Williams Funeral Home
848 Midland Ave
Midland, PA 15059
724-643-1300
