David I. Mohn
David I. Mohn

Leetsdale

Formerly of Ambridge

David I. Mohn, 74, of Leetsdale, formerly of Ambridge, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at his residence.

Known by family and friends as Dave, he was born June 9, 1946, in Sewickley, son of the late David and Viola (McElroy) Mohn. As a child, David was raised in the neighboring community of Baden before his family moved to Ambridge.

He was a graduate of Ambridge High School, Class of 1965. Dave attended Community College of Beaver County where he received his law enforcement certification. During his years of employment, Dave was a bridge inspector for American Bridge; and later delivered auto parts for a local automotive dealership.

Dave had a curious fascination with the paranormal. He enjoyed researching topics ranging from the existence of UFOs to the rare and mysterious sightings of Big Foot. Dave was also a stock car enthusiast.

In the early 1970s he had a passion for racing his own car on local dirt tracks; and in later years he continued to be an avid stock car racing fan. It was a passion he shared with his son Micheal and granddaughter Brittney.

Dave is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Micheal and Pamela Mohn, Ambridge; one daughter, Kristie Davis, Leetsdale; four grandchildren, Brittney Davis, Bobby Davis, Esai Davis and James Davis; three great-grandchildren, Baylie, Catalina and Anya; his sister and brother-in-law, Patricia "Patty" and Charles "Bill" Thomas, Chesapeake, Va.; a niece, Tracey Hill; and nephew, Bradley Thomas and his wife Kia.

In honor of his wishes, cremation arrangements are by the CORLESS-MATTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LLC., Ambridge, Alyssa Nicole Corless, Funeral Director.

If desired, memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society for Research and Care in memory of David I. Mohn.

On line condolences may be offered at www.corlessmatterfuneralhome.com

He will always be remembered as a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who was first and foremost focused on his family.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corless-Matter Funeral Home
1133 Church St
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-1500
