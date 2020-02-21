Home

Poland Funeral Home Inc.
901 First Ave
Conway, PA 15027
724-869-7700
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Poland Funeral Home Inc.
901 First Ave
Conway, PA 15027
David J. Pace

Conway

David J. Pace, 53, of Conway, passed away on January 30, 2020. He was the son of the late David and Sandra Pace.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandfather, Joseph Shipman.

He is survived by a son, Joseph D. Pace, Conway; sister, Renee Pace, New Galilee; uncle, Bill Sabona and cousins, Travis and Justin Sabona, Ashley Wilinski and Amee Rossick.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 12 to 1 p.m. in the POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., 901 First Avenue, Conway, David M. Alvarez, Supervisor.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 21, 2020
