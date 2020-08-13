David J. Torhan Sr.AmbridgeDavid J. Torhan Sr., 66, of Ambridge, died Friday August 7, 2020, at home.Born August 12, 1953, in Manhattan, N.Y., he was the son of the late John C. and Mary M. Castaneda Torhan. He was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam Veteran.He is survived by one son, David J. Torhan Jr., Monaca; two daughters, Heather Torhan, Baden, and Holly Torhan, Florida; three grandchildren, Tori Torhan, Dante Torhan, and Derek Galvan; one great-grandson, Kaiden Lee; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank and Kathy Torhan, Baden, Ken Torhan, Arizona and John and Mary Torhan, Moon Twp. and one sister, Valerie Torhan, Ambridge.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Torhan.There will be no viewing. A private memorial service will be held Friday, August 14, 2020. BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge is in charge of arrangements.