1/
DAVID J. TORHAN Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David J. Torhan Sr.

Ambridge

David J. Torhan Sr., 66, of Ambridge, died Friday August 7, 2020, at home.

Born August 12, 1953, in Manhattan, N.Y., he was the son of the late John C. and Mary M. Castaneda Torhan. He was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam Veteran.

He is survived by one son, David J. Torhan Jr., Monaca; two daughters, Heather Torhan, Baden, and Holly Torhan, Florida; three grandchildren, Tori Torhan, Dante Torhan, and Derek Galvan; one great-grandson, Kaiden Lee; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank and Kathy Torhan, Baden, Ken Torhan, Arizona and John and Mary Torhan, Moon Twp. and one sister, Valerie Torhan, Ambridge.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Torhan.

There will be no viewing. A private memorial service will be held Friday, August 14, 2020. BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-2000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bohn - Matich Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved