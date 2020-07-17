1/
DAVID JOHN DEMCHAK
David John Demchak

Harmony Township

David John Demchak, 69, of Harmony Twp., died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at home.

Born July 23, 1950, in Sewickley, he was the son of the late John and

Dolores Hootman Demchak. He was a riverboat Merchant Marine and was retired from Air Ground Express, Clinton. He was a member of the CFU Lodge; the Ambridge Class of 1968, and was Christian by faith.

Surviving are his sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Joe Flanigan, Baden; two nephews, Sean and Gina Flanigan, Monaca and Michael and Jessica Flanigan, Economy and four great-nieces, Caitlin, Chloe, Aubrey and Ava.

There will be no viewing. BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge is in charge of arrangements.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-2000
