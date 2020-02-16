Home

David L. Taylor

David L. Taylor, 71, of Port Orange, Fla., formerly of South Beaver, Pa., passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was born April 13, 1948, in New Brighton, Pa., the son of the late Lester and Flora (Beatch) Taylor.

He was retired from the Chippewa Township where he was in Public Works.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy L. Taylor; his sons, Mark Taylor (Amy) and Shawn Taylor (Amy); his stepson, Bart Trautvetter; his granddaughters, Jordan Taylor, Casey Taylor and Nina Taylor; and his grandson, Cole Taylor. He is also survived by his brother, Carl Taylor and was predeceased by his sister, Joanne Ferguson.

Services will be at a later date.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 16, 2020
