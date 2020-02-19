Home

DAVID L. TAYLOR

DAVID L. TAYLOR Obituary
David L. Taylor

Formerly of South Beaver Township

David L. Taylor, 71 of Port Orange, Florida, formerly from South Beaver Twp., passed away on February 9, 2020.

He was the son of the late Lester and Flora Taylor.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy L. Taylor, two sons, Mark (Amy) Taylor and Shawn (Amy) Taylor; four grandchildren, Jordan Taylor, Casey Taylor, Nina Taylor and Cole Taylor; a stepson, Bart (Marcie) Trautvetter; four step-grandchildren, Melissa (Trautvetter) Koah, Chris Trautvetter, Chadd Trautvetter and Charlee (Trautvetter) Williams; five step great-grandchildren and two step great great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Carl (Alice) Taylor and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Joanne (Taylor) Ferguson.

He was retired from Chippewa Township where he was in public works.

Services will be at a later date.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 19, 2020
